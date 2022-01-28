Aaron Amadi-Holloway: Barrow sign Burton Albion striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have signed Burton Albion striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway on loan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Brewers this campaign.
Amadi-Holloway has previously had spells with Newport, Wycombe, Fleetwood, Oldham, Shrewsbury and Australian side Brisbane Roar.
"He will play through the middle, he's good in the air and he will occupy defenders," boss Mark Cooper told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.