Jamie Paterson has not played since Swansea's defeat by Nottingham Forest on 11 December

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says there have been no formal bids for Jamie Paterson.

The forward is training with Swansea's under-23s because he is unhappy with his contract situation.

Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Paterson.

But Martin says the "dynamic changes completely" if the 30-year-old remains at Swansea beyond Monday's transfer deadline.

Paterson has not featured in Swansea's past three games after telling Martin he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Asked whether there have been any offers for the former Bristol City player, Martin said: "As far as I know, no.

"I think there has been a discussion or two - I think a few clubs chancing their arm, seeing if he is available for either no money or very little money, which is not the case because of how well he has done here and [the fact that] he is on an 18-month contract now."

Paterson arrived in Wales on an initial one-year deal on the eve of the season having been released by Bristol City.

He scored eight goals in his first 22 appearances for the club, prompting Swansea to trigger a one-year contract extension earlier this month.

They now insist their valuation, thought to be around £750,000, will have to be met for Paterson to leave.

Martin says Paterson will have "a big decision to make" should he remain at Swansea after Monday's 23:00 GMT deadline, when he could either come back into the fold or continue his first-team exile.

"I think now will be the time he has more options than in the summer if he has not played football for six months," Martin added.

"I think the dynamic changes completely, that is clear and obvious.

"There is a way back for Pato, the door is always open for him when he decides he is in the right frame of mind, once the window and the madness is shut if he is still here. We will sit down and have a chat about it and see what the best way forward is."

Whatever happens with Paterson, Martin is keen to add to his squad in the remaining days of the window.

"We have a clear idea of what we want to do and how we want to do it. Hopefully we will be able to do it," he said.

"It has been a case of spending whatever goes out of the building, so there has been quite a bit of movement in terms of that.

"There is some finance available but there might have to be more freed up for us to go and do what we really want to do."

Swansea have been linked with Watford midfielder Domingos Quina, who is on loan at Fulham.

"I think there's loads of players on our radar. He's a good player but he's not our player," said Martin.

Out-of-favour midfielder Yan Dhanda looks poised for a loan move, with Crewe Alexandra among the clubs interested.