Runar Hauge (right) has played for Norway Under-19s

Hibernian are hoping to sign 20-year-old winger Runar Hauge from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

Hauge is currently travelling to Scotland, with a deal likely to be concluded in the next 48 hours.

It would be Hibs' second acquisition from Bodo/Glimt during January after the arrival of 19-year-old striker Elias Melkersen, who has yet to make his debut.

Like Melkersen, Hauge has not broken into the Norwegian side's first team.

Hauge spent the 2021 season on loan to Stjordals Blink, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 25 games as they finished 14th of 16 teams in Norway's second tier.

The previous season was also spent with rivals Grorud, for whom the Norway youth international scored twice in 10 games.

He is the younger brother of AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.