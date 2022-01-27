Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Viktoria Schnaderbeck won the WSL title with Arsenal in 2019

Tottenham have signed Arsenal defender Viktoria Schnaderbeck on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Austria captain, 31, who can also play in midfield, has made 40 appearances for the Gunners since joining in 2018.

She previously spent 11 seasons with Bayern Munich, helping the German side to two Bundesliga titles.

"I am really looking forward to joining Tottenham. The girls have done so well this season," said Schnaderbeck.

"I'm excited to help the team as much as I can. I can't wait to get started."

Schnaderbeck, who has won 43 caps for Austria after making her debut in 2007, is Spurs' second signing of the window, joining Finland international Eveliina Summanen.

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner said: "Viki is an experienced centre-half who brings a lot of value to the team.

"As Austrian national team captain she also brings strong leadership qualities. Viki will help us to establish control both in and out of possession with her ball quality."