John Akinde won the 2018-19 League Two title with Lincoln City

Colchester United have signed forward John Akinde on a two-and-a-half-year deal after his contract with Gillingham was ended by mutual agreement.

The 32-year-old had scored just once for the Gills in 21 games this season.

The former Alfreton and Barnet striker joined League One Gillingham from Lincoln City in January 2020.

"I know a few of the lads and I want to come in and help get us up the league," Akinde said after joining the U's, who are 22nd in League Two.

"I've been aware of the interest for a while and you hear all the rumours but in football you have to wait until it's all confirmed.

"It's a good club. I've always thought that when playing against them, so I'm pleased to be here."

