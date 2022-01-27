Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Minamino has scored six goal for Liverpool this season

Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Leeds United and Monaco for forward Takumi Minamino.

Both clubs expressed an interest in the Japan international, who the Reds signed for £7.25m from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Minamino has made 18 appearances this season, scoring six goals.

The 27-year-old has scored four of those in the Carabao Cup - including a late equaliser against Leicester City in a game the Reds won on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp's side then beat Arsenal in the semi-finals to secure a place in the final, which will be against Chelsea on Sunday, 27 February.

Minamino had a spell on loan at Southampton in the second half of last season when he scored two goals in 10 appearances.