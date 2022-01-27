Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Toby Sibbick put in a man-of-the-match performance on his debut as Hearts beat Rangers 2-1 in January 2020

Defender Toby Sibbick says he has a lot more to offer Hearts second time around after returning on a permanent deal from Barnsley.

Sibbick moves to Tynecastle for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old played twice on loan for Hearts two years ago before injury, illness and the onset of Covid-19 curtailed his loan spell.

"I've always had a special place for Hearts within me," said Sibbick.

"The fans always sent me kind messages on social media, it's so good to be back.

"I feel like fans only saw a glimpse of what I can offer. I can offer a lot more to this team."

The former AFC Wimbledon player spent time on loan with Belgian side Oostende before making 38 further appearances for Barnsley over the past 12 months.

"We're getting a talented and versatile player who's had even more experience at a high level down south, so hopefully we can reap the benefits of that," said Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

