THU 27 Jan 2022
World Cup Qualifying - South America
Ecuador
Ecuador
21:00
Brazil
Brazil
Venue:
Rodrigo Paz Delgado
Ecuador v Brazil
Last updated on
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
As It Stands
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Brazil
14
11
3
0
28
5
23
36
2
Argentina
13
8
5
0
20
6
14
29
3
Ecuador
15
7
3
5
24
14
10
24
4
Colombia
14
3
8
3
16
17
-1
17
5
Peru
14
5
2
7
15
20
-5
17
6
Chile
14
4
4
6
15
16
-1
16
7
Uruguay
14
4
4
6
14
21
-7
16
8
Bolivia
14
4
3
7
20
28
-8
15
9
Paraguay
14
2
7
5
9
18
-9
13
10
Venezuela
14
2
1
11
9
25
-16
7
View full
World Cup Qualifying - South America
table
