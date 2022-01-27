World Cup Qualifying - South America
EcuadorEcuador21:00BrazilBrazil
Venue: Rodrigo Paz Delgado

Ecuador v Brazil

Thursday 27th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil1411302852336
2Argentina138502061429
3Ecuador1573524141024
4Colombia143831617-117
5Peru145271520-517
6Chile144461516-116
7Uruguay144461421-716
8Bolivia144372028-815
9Paraguay14275918-913
10Venezuela142111925-167
