BirminghamBirmingham City0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 4Roberts
  • 3Pedersen
  • 6Woods
  • 21Bacuna
  • 25Hernández
  • 20Gardner
  • 9Hogan
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 34Sunjic
  • 39Bellingham
  • 53Campbell

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 8Berge
  • 4Fleck
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 24Hourihane
  • 26Goode
  • 38Jebbison
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Roberts (Birmingham City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Woods.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Teden Mengi (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Middlesbrough2813693226645
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2711793532340
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Birmingham30810123244-1234
17Bristol City2997133851-1334
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2981292830-215
24Barnsley2828181743-2614
View full Championship table

