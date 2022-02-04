Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 18Mengi
- 4Roberts
- 3Pedersen
- 6Woods
- 21Bacuna
- 25Hernández
- 20Gardner
- 9Hogan
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 19James
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 34Sunjic
- 39Bellingham
- 53Campbell
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 8Berge
- 4Fleck
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 29Ndiaye
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Baldock
- 9McBurnie
- 17McGoldrick
- 24Hourihane
- 26Goode
- 38Jebbison
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Marc Roberts (Birmingham City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Roberts.
Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).
Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teden Mengi (Birmingham City).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.