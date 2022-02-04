Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Foul by Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock).
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 12StewartBooked at 16mins
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- 28Craigen
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Hemming
- 22Naismith
- 6Stokes
- 55Taylor
- 3Haunstrup
- 15Murray
- 20Campbell
- 48Tait
- 7McKenzie
- 30MacKay
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 4McGinn
- 5Murray
- 9Shaw
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 16Glass
- 19Polworth
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Hamilton with a headed pass.
Foul by Dylan Tait (Kilmarnock).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.