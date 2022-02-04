Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 12StewartBooked at 16mins
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
  • 28Craigen

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Naismith
  • 6Stokes
  • 55Taylor
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 15Murray
  • 20Campbell
  • 48Tait
  • 7McKenzie
  • 30MacKay
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 4McGinn
  • 5Murray
  • 9Shaw
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 16Glass
  • 19Polworth
  • 29Burke
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock).

  2. Booking

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Dean Campbell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  7. Post update

    Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Hamilton with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Tait (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  13. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23119335161942
2Kilmarnock23125628151341
3Inverness CT23108530191138
4Raith Rovers2491053427737
5Partick Thistle21106534191536
6Hamilton2367102538-1325
7Dunfermline2341092237-1522
8Ayr2357112036-1622
9Morton224992633-721
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

