Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ajeti, Hearts, Rangers, Souttar, St Johnstone, Hallberg
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Basel have targeted Celtic striker Albian Ajeti. (Sun)
Alloa Athletic have enlisted the help of former referees in a bid to help Mouhamed Niang avoid a ban for his tackle on Celtic's Yosuke Ideguchi in the Wasps' recent Scottish Cup defeat. (Record)
Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic scored a stunning goal in Australia's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Vietnam. (Sun)
And Rogic's club-mate Daizen Maeda came off the bench in Japan's 2-0 defeat of China. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hearts' re-signing of Toby Sibbick could clear the way for fellow defender John Souttar to join Rangers before the end of the transfer window, with the latter having agreed a pre-contract summer move to Ibrox. (Sun)
Rangers are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required)
McAtee, 19, is also attracting interest from Southampton, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester.(Teamtalk)
Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg is expected to join St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee United remain interested in former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald. (Courier - subscription required)
St Mirren CEO and former player and manager Tony Fitzpatrick will retire from his current role before the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross County have opened contract negotiations with a number of players, reveals manager Malky Mackay. (Press and Journal - subscription required)