Melker Hallberg has made 45 Scottish Premiership appearances

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Melker Hallberg from Hibernian on an 18-month deal.

The Sweden cap, 26, scored three goals in 61 appearances at Easter Road, having previously played in Denmark, Italy, Norway and his homeland.

Hallberg joins a side two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Callum Davidson's St Johnstone visit Aberdeen on Saturday, seeking their first league win since October.

Meanwhile, the Perth outfit have recalled 19-year-old Ukrainian attacking midfielder Max Kucheriavyi from Brechin City.

