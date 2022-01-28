Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons got her first win of 2022 in the midweek Scottish Premiership games and is going for a second straight victory on Saturday.
This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Dundee United and Livingston midfielder Craig Easton.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Craig Easton
|Ross County v Rangers (12:30)
|0-2
|0-2
|Aberdeen v St Johnstone
|1-2
|1-0
|Celtic v Dundee United
|3-1
|2-0
|Dundee v St Mirren
|1-1
|0-2
|Hearts v Motherwell
|2-0
|2-1
|Hibernian v Livingston
|1-1
|1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1000
|Pundits
|1260
|Amy v Pundits
|P20
|W7
|D3
|L11