Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons got her first win of 2022 in the midweek Scottish Premiership games and is going for a second straight victory on Saturday.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Dundee United and Livingston midfielder Craig Easton.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsCraig Easton
Ross County v Rangers (12:30)0-20-2
Aberdeen v St Johnstone1-21-0
Celtic v Dundee United3-12-0
Dundee v St Mirren1-10-2
Hearts v Motherwell2-02-1
Hibernian v Livingston1-11-1

All games Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless stated

Ross County v Rangers (12:30)

Ross County v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: 0-2

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: 1-0

Celtic v Dundee United

Celtic v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Craig's prediction: 2-0

Dundee v St Mirren

Dundee v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 0-2

Hearts v Motherwell

Hearts v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Livingston

Hibernian v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1000
Pundits1260
Amy v Pundits
P20W7D3L11

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC