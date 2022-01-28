Last updated on .From the section Football

Two Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final ties, including Senegal's game against Equatorial Guinea, will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport this weekend.

Viewers can watch hosts Cameroon take on The Gambia on Saturday, 29 January on BBC Two, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.

On Sunday, the clash between Sadio Mane's Senegal and Equatorial Guinea (19:00) will be on the same channel.

The matches will also be shown on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Red Button.

The other two quarter-finals see Burkina Faso take on Tunisia at 19:00 on Saturday and Egypt face Morocco the day after at 19:00.

Both semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on BBC Three.