D'Margio Wright-Phillips: Stoke City youngster signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Stoke
Stoke City winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 20-year-old son of former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, and grandson of former England striker Ian Wright, recently broke into the Potters' first team.
He scored his first senior goal in the 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend.
"He has really impressed with his attitude and willingness to learn," said manager Michael O'Neill.