D'Margio Wright-Phillips has made four first-team appearances for Stoke

Stoke City winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old son of former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, and grandson of former England striker Ian Wright, recently broke into the Potters' first team.

He scored his first senior goal in the 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend.

"He has really impressed with his attitude and willingness to learn," said manager Michael O'Neill.