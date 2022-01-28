Last updated on .From the section Newport

Dom Telford began his career at Blackpool before spells at Stoke City, Bury and Plymouth ARgylkke

League Two top scorer Dom Telford could make a surprise return to action for Newport County against Barrow.

Telford, who has scored 19 goals, and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz both missed Tuesday's win at Leyton Orient.

Azaz is fit after a knee problem and Telford has made a quicker than expected improvement with a calf injury.

"Dom is touch and go," said boss James Rowberry, who had initially ruled out Telford for two games.

"He is progressing a lot better than we thought. He has been in all week with our medical team. It is a really tough one. I don't want to say he will be available and not play."

Rowberry admits he is keen to get the January transfer window out of the way, if only to move on from speculation over the future of his 25-year-old striker.

"I cannot wait to get through Monday so you can stop asking me questions about Dom Telford," Rowberry added.

"I am really looking forward to that. We have received no interest in Dom."

Crystal Palace striker Rob Street this week joined County on loan until the end of the season.

On the back of three consecutive victories, Rowberry says the club are not actively pursuing any more additions ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.

"I am content with what we have at the minute, but as a manager I am learning you always want more," Rowberry said.

"You always want to be better. Myself, my staff and my team want to push forward.

"if something comes up to make us better we will explore that avenue."