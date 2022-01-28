Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dusan Vlahovic is Serie A's joint leading scorer in 2021-22, alongside Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with 17 goals

Juventus have signed striker Dusan Vlahovic from Serie A rivals Fiorentina for £58m, plus £8m in add-ons.

Vlahovic was monitored by a number of Premier League clubs and Arsenal were particularly keen on the youngster.

But he has decided to move to Turin on his 22nd birthday where he has signed a four-year deal with the Italian giants.

Vlahovic has scored 20 times in all competitions for Fiorentina this season, in addition to crucial goals in Serbia's World Cup qualifying campaign.

His strikes in the victories over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg helped them qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar at Portugal's expense.

Vlahovic's contract in Florence deal ran until the end of the 2022-23 season, but Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso revealed in a statement last October external-link that the forward would not be extending it, despite an offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Juve have prised a number of star players away from the Viola over the years, including Roberto Baggio, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and, last summer, Federico Chiesa.

