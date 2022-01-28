Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski has played for Juventus 74 times

Tottenham are working on a loan deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, to be made permanent in the summer.

After failing to bring in Wolves' Adama Traore and Porto's Luis Diaz, Tottenham have turned to 21-year-old Kulusevski to bolster Antonio Conte's squad.

The Sweden international has spent his entire career in Italy, after joining Atalanta as a 16-year-old.

Kulusevski moved to Juventus in 2020, when current Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici was still at the club.

After spending his first season on loan at Parma, he has now made 74 appearances for the Turin giants.

Juventus are open to a deal after signing £58m Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, who had been attracting interest from Arsenal.