'It just keeps getting better!' - Jamie Cantona McDonagh scores stunning volley

Ballymena United scored two late goals to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw with Cliftonville despite Jamie McDonagh's stunning double.

Jamie McDonagh's stunning volley and superb solo goal gave the Irish Premiership challengers a two-goal lead.

Leroy Millar pulled a goal back for Ballymena on 88 minutes before Chris Gallagher was penalised for handball.

Paul McElroy sored the injury-time penalty to secure a point.

The late draw dents Cliftonville's title aspirations as the Reds miss the opportunity to move within two points behind league leaders Linfield.

Paddy McLaughlin's side remain third, four points behind the Blues and three behind Glentoran, who both play on Saturday.

McDonagh was at the heart of Cliftonville's good play in the first-half. Minutes before his goal the winger powered his way into the area and set up Chris Gallagher for what looked like a simple tap-in, however Ballymena defender Sean Graham managed to get back and pull off a superb clearance to keep the scores level.

Moments later McDonagh's powerful effort from 20 yards was pushed away by Ciaran Gallagher, and the goal of the season contender came when Mikey Place cleared a corner to the edge of the box, which invited in-form McDonagh to charge onto the ball and unleash a first-time effort into the right-hand corner of the net.

The 25-year-old somehow missed the opportunity to grab a second of the evening when he fired over the top from two yards, and Ballymena's best chance of the half fell to Leroy Millar, who could only head into the side netting from Ross Redman's corner.

The wind and rain picked up during the half-time break, however the Cliftonville pressure kept on coming as Joe Gormley and defender Jonny Addis spurned good chances, and Ballymena midfielder Mikey Place curled a long-range effort wide in a bid to being the Sky Blues back into the game.

After a lull in action midway through the half, McDonagh lit up the Showgrounds with a superb second goal to rival his first. After collecting a loose ball on the halfway line, he sprinted towards goal and evaded several tackles form the Ballymena defence.

When it looked like he was off balance he let fly with the outside of his right boot from the edge of the area, with the ball flying past the diving Gallagher before nestling in the corner of the net.

