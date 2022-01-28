Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will not sign any more players before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.

Five new players have arrived in January as Postecoglou continues his overhaul of the Celtic squad.

It follows a significant turnover of players last summer.

"[The past] six months I think we have done 16 or 17 transfers, I think that is probably the highwater mark for me," he said.

"I wouldn't be expecting anyone else. There is obviously an element of risk whenever you do business, it is not a precise science.

"I am pleased as a club that we seem to be in a good place considering the amount of changes we have had to make."

Postecoglou, whose side host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, does hope to secure loan moves for fringe players in need of first-team football.

"We are still working on getting loan opportunities for some of our boys," added the Australian.

"I expect there will be some sort of activity between now and the end of the window. It could even go beyond the window, there are certain markets around the world that don't close at that time."

Postecoglou was unable to provide any fresh update on when the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor may be fit to return to action.

Meanwhile, Alloa Athletic's Mouhamed Niang has received a retrospective two-match suspension for the challenge during last Saturday's Scottish Cup tie that injured Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.