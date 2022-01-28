Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers and Lyon played out a 1-1 draw

Rangers have been fined more than £16,000 by Uefa after "lighting of fireworks" by fans at their Europa League match with Lyon in December.

Lyon have been fined nearly £4,200 for supporters displaying "provocative, offensive messages" in the same match.

The match in Group A finished 1-1 as both sides progressed.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side take on Borussia Dortmund in the round of 32 and Lyon resume their campaign in the last 16.