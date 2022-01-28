Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Ben Jackson made five appearances for Bolton last season as they won promotion to League One

Doncaster Rovers have signed Huddersfield Town left-back Ben Jackson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has not featured for the Championship side this campaign but made three appearances in 2020-21.

He ended last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, helping the Trotters win promotion from League Two.

Jackson is Doncaster's seventh signing so far this month and could make his debut for the League One strugglers against Plymouth on Saturday.

