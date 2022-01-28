Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Lee Brown's last appearance for Portsmouth came in their goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon on 18 January

AFC Wimbledon have signed Portsmouth full-back Lee Brown on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a nominal fee.

Brown, 31, departs Fratton Park after three-and-a-half seasons which included winning the EFL Trophy in 2019.

"It's bittersweet really as I was wanting to stay and see out my contract," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"But obviously it wasn't meant to be under the manager, so it is what it is and I've had to move on and look for pastures new, and I've found that."

Brown revealed he was told he would be free to leave Pompey during a phone call from manager Danny Cowley on Monday.

It follows their signing of left-back Denver Hume from Sunderland and Brown was informed he would not have his contract renewed beyond the end of this season.

"I think Lee is going to be an important signing for us," Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson said. "He will provide exactly the sort of experience that we want."

