Crewe's two new loan signings, Arsenal's Ryan Alebiosu (left) and Chelsea's Tariq Uwakwe

Crewe Alexandra have made two signings ahead of Monday's close of the transfer window.

Right-back Ryan Alebiosu, 20, has joined on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Midfielder Tariq Uwakwe, 22, comes in a similar move from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Alebiosu, who made the Arsenal bench for last weekend's Premier League match with Burnley, is free to face promotion chasing Rotherham United on Saturday.

But it is not yet clear whether Uwakwe has signed in time to feature.

Crewe's hopes of getting 24-year-old striker Dan Agyei from fellow League One side Oxford United have not yet been fulfilled, nor was a move to bring in former Liverpool trainee Yan Dhanda from Swansea City.

David Artell's Crewe, who lie 22nd in League One, six points adrift of safety, entered the final week of the January window having not previously made a signing.

But, following the sales of Owen Dale to Blackpool and defender Callum McFadzean to non-league Wrexham, they have now brought in three players in little more than 24 hours, starting with German striker Bassala Sambou from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, on an 18-month deal.

Uwakwe went out on loan last season, making 15 league appearances for Accrington, where he scored four goals in his first two games after hitting an EFL Trophy hat-trick on his debut against Leeds United Under-21s.

He also scored in the EFL Trophy this season, in his one appearance for Chelsea Under-21s, at Forest Green.