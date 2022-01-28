Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Rhys Bennett won a Scottish Challenge Cup winner's medal with Falkirk in 2012

Morecambe have signed defender Rhys Bennett following the termination of his contract with Gillingham.

Bennett has agreed a deal to the end of the season and will be available for Saturday's game against Accrington.

The 30-year-old made 23 appearances this season for Gillingham after joining from Carlisle last summer.

"I am pleased to get Rhys over the line, he is someone that I have had an eye on throughout the season," said Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson.

