Pep Guardiola talks to Finley Burns during Manchester City's 6-1 win over Wycombe in September 2021

Swansea City are set to sign Manchester City defender Finley Burns on loan for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Burns, 18, has made one senior appearance for the Premier League leaders, in the EFL Cup against Wycombe in September 2021.

The England Under-18 international has come through the ranks at City after joining from Southend when aged 13.

Burns signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium which runs until 2027 earlier this month.

He is set to join Swansea before Monday's transfer deadline, in a move which could pave the way for Brandon Cooper to leave the Championship club on loan.

Another centre-back, Rhys Williams, returned to parent-club Liverpool earlier this month having struggled for game-time during a loan spell with the Swans.