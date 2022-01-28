Finley Burns: Swansea City set to sign Manchester City youngster on loan
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Swansea City are set to sign Manchester City defender Finley Burns on loan for the rest of the season.
Centre-back Burns, 18, has made one senior appearance for the Premier League leaders, in the EFL Cup against Wycombe in September 2021.
The England Under-18 international has come through the ranks at City after joining from Southend when aged 13.
Burns signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium which runs until 2027 earlier this month.
He is set to join Swansea before Monday's transfer deadline, in a move which could pave the way for Brandon Cooper to leave the Championship club on loan.
Another centre-back, Rhys Williams, returned to parent-club Liverpool earlier this month having struggled for game-time during a loan spell with the Swans.