Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ryan Hedges (left) was out of contract in summer

Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges is set to sign for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers after a transfer fee was agreed.

The Welsh midfielder is out of contract in summer and had turned down a new deal from the Pittodrie club.

Hedges, 26, has been at the Scottish Premiership side since 2019, scoring 18 times in 86 appearances.

Aberdeen reportedly turned down a bid of £400,000 from Blackburn for Hedges in summer, but were unable to persuade him to extend his stay.

Manager Stephen Glass had already made a move for Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen from Den Haag to soften the blow of Hedges departure, with USA midfielder Dante Polvara also joining.

Speculation remains over the future of right-back Calvin Ramsay, though Glass said he expects the 18-year-old top still be at the club by the close of the transfer window despite being heavily linked with a move to Italian Serie A side Bologna.