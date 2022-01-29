Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Anthony Grant has six caps for Jamaica

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Anthony Grant on a permanent deal following his exit from League Two rivals Swindon Town.

The 34-year-old Jamaica international has only played seven games for his former club this season, his third campaign with the Robins.

Grant began his career with Chelsea where he made one senior appearance.

He subsequently played 623 senior games for 11 clubs including Southend, Crewe, Peterborough and Port Vale.

