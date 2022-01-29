Jamie Glackin scored Coleraine's third goal in their win over Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy has said he has to take responsibility for his side's 3-0 defeat away to Coleraine on Saturday.

The Blues produced a toothless performance in the loss which saw them lose their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to Glentoran.

Hours after the defeat, the club announced the loan signing of winger Jake Hastie from Rangers.

"As the manager I will have to assess my own performance today," Healy said.

"I don't think it was good enough. I set us up in a manner I thought would be right, it proved it wasn't, so without me blaming referees or blaming players I'll have to take that one myself.

"We still had the players higher up the pitch who we thought would have chances and create chances. As I say, I'll have to assess my own performance. I always will, I am always open and honest.

"On reflection, so quickly after the game, I got it wrong today."

'I left them hanging'

Healy's side are now two points behind new leaders Glentoran

Coleraine's opening goal was a Lyndon Kane penalty that was awarded when referee Steven Gregg ruled that young Linfield striker Ethan Devine had blocked a Matthew Shevlin shot with his hands.

Healy and the Linfield players - who are now two points behind the Glens at the top - strongly contested the decision at the time, but after the game the former Northern Ireland striker was not looking to attribute blame to anyone but himself.

"At the time I thought it [the penalty award] was really harsh, I've seen it back and I still don't think it was a penalty. There is no point in me coming out and blaming Steven Gregg and those who made the decisions," he continued.

"I blame my own decision-making today, never mind others. I will learn from it, the players will learn from it. We are still in and around where we want to be, not where we would love to be but there is still a big challenge ahead and we have an almighty challenge next week.

"We were found out today, but the reason we were found out is because I left them hanging.

"All credit to the other teams, it is competitive and everyone wants a competitive league. We'll regroup after today, we will get the players back in and around where we want to be and we may even add one or two before the window closes."

Hastie loan signing 'a real boost'

Hastie has had loan spells at Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Rotheram

And, within hours of the defeat, Linfield announced that 23-year-old wide player Hastie will be joining them on loan for the rest of the campaign, subject to the completion of the international clearance formalities.

Since joining Rangers on a four-year deal in 2019, Hastie has made two senior appearances for the Glasgow club and has had loan spells at Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Rotherham.

Healy said Hastie will strengthen his squad and give him further options over the coming months.

"We've been in discussions with Jake over several weeks and I'm delighted to have finally got this Ioan deal concluded," the manager told the Linfield website.

"He's got plenty of experience from playing in Scotland and we are looking forward to him joining up with us next week.

"I know the news of his signing will be a real boost to the club and the supporters who will no doubt make him feel welcome and at home."