League One
WiganWigan Athletic0CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Wigan Athletic v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 27Darikwa
  • 5Whatmough
  • 2Watts
  • 23McClean
  • 8Power
  • 4NaylorBooked at 16mins
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane
  • 7Edwards
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 15Kerr
  • 18Shinnie
  • 20Bayliss
  • 21Bennett
  • 26Rea
  • 39Humphrys

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Richards
  • 2AlebiosuSubstituted forJohnsonat 22'minutes
  • 29O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 37Uwakwe
  • 8Lowery
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 15Agyei
  • 7Long
  • 19Sambou

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 4Harper
  • 9Porter
  • 11Ainley
  • 20Lundstram
  • 23Johnson
  • 32Salisbury
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.

  2. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).

  4. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Naylor.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Max Power with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

  10. Post update

    Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bassala Sambou.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Regan Griffiths.

  15. Post update

    Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Lang with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31215557183968
2Wigan29186550272360
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134744345
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134140143
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3199133640-436
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Crewe3258192656-3023
24Doncaster3365222263-4123
View full League One table

