Wigan Athletic v Crewe Alexandra

Attempt blocked. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 27Darikwa
- 5Whatmough
- 2Watts
- 23McClean
- 8Power
- 4NaylorBooked at 16mins
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
- 7Edwards
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 15Kerr
- 18Shinnie
- 20Bayliss
- 21Bennett
- 26Rea
- 39Humphrys
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Richards
- 2AlebiosuSubstituted forJohnsonat 22'minutes
- 29O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 37Uwakwe
- 8Lowery
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 15Agyei
- 7Long
- 19Sambou
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 4Harper
- 9Porter
- 11Ainley
- 20Lundstram
- 23Johnson
- 32Salisbury
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt saved. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Naylor.
Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Max Power with a cross.
Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bassala Sambou.
Attempt blocked. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Regan Griffiths.
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Lang with a cross.
Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).
