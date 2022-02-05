League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town13:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Legge
  • 3Page
  • 22Diarra
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Diamond
  • 8Kavanagh
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 5Smith
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Sheron
  • 18Muldoon
  • 19Austerfield

Bradford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Bass
  • 6Songo'o
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 18Watt
  • 8Cooke
  • 10Walker
  • 14Foulds
  • 23Elliott
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 11Gilliead
  • 20Robinson
  • 22Sutton
  • 25Daly
  • 27Hendrie
  • 30Delfouneso
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green27178256223459
2Tranmere28156729191051
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2713683325845
6Mansfield2713683731645
7Swindon27111064233943
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale26117838281040
10Salford29117113329440
11Bradford2881373533237
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley27106113237-536
14Harrogate2697103838034
15Leyton Orient26712738251333
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage29710122843-1531
18Rochdale2661283133-230
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Barrow2878132835-729
21Colchester2769122437-1327
22Carlisle2869132037-1727
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
