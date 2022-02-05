Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Stina Blackstenius's first goal for Arsenal denied Manchester United a crucial victory in the WSL title race at Meadow Park.
United led for much of the game after Alessia Russo's early header.
Katie McCabe was sent off for Arsenal after 75 minutes but despite that Blackstenius levelled minutes later.
Arsenal's lead at the top of the table is now five points, but that could be reduced when second-placed Chelsea face Manchester City on Sunday.
United stay in third having missed the chance to close to within two points of the leaders.
United midfielder Katie Zelem's set-pieces were on point throughout and led to the opening goal after 10 minutes, Russo rising highest to head home despite calls for a foul by Hayley Ladd in the build-up.
Leah Galton almost doubled United's lead when Signe Bruun's shot was parried into her path by Manuela Zinsberger, but she could not convert from a tight angle.
Arsenal belatedly came into the game and began to find the dangerous Vivianne Miedema, who saw an effort tipped on to the bar by Mary Earps. The Dutch international then fired wide after brilliant link-up play with Jordan Nobbs.
Ella Toone fired a gilt-edged chance wide for the visitors before Arsenal's task became much tougher in the 75th minute when McCabe received a second yellow card for a strong tackle on Ona Batlle.
Despite their disadvantage, the Gunners levelled just four minutes later when Blackstenius slotted past Earps to secure her side a hard-fought and vital point.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 5BeattieSubstituted forMaanumat 58'minutes
- 7CatleySubstituted forCarvalho Souzaat 70'minutes
- 15McCabeBooked at 75mins
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 77HeathSubstituted forFoordat 45'minutes
- 9MeadSubstituted forBoye Sørensenat 85'minutes
- 11MiedemaBooked at 63mins
- 8NobbsSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 19Foord
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 15CaldwellBooked at 55mins
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 23RussoSubstituted forGroenenat 73'minutes
- 16BruunSubstituted forThomasat 73'minutes
- 11Galton
- 7Toone
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 39Middleton-Patel
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
- Attendance:
- 2,385
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ona Batlle tries a through ball, but Jackie Groenen is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mary Earps with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rafaelle.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rafaelle.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Simone Boye Sørensen replaces Beth Mead because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema following a fast break.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Signe Bruun.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen replaces Alessia Russo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.