Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|28
|13
|12
|3
|40
|19
|21
|51
|2
|Kilmarnock
|28
|15
|5
|8
|36
|19
|17
|50
|3
|Partick Thistle
|26
|11
|9
|6
|39
|24
|15
|42
|4
|Inverness CT
|28
|10
|10
|8
|35
|27
|8
|40
|5
|Raith Rovers
|28
|9
|12
|7
|34
|34
|0
|39
|6
|Ayr
|28
|8
|8
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|32
|7
|Morton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|30
|38
|-8
|31
|8
|Hamilton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|43
|-14
|31
|9
|Queen of Sth
|27
|6
|8
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|26
|10
|Dunfermline
|27
|4
|12
|11
|24
|41
|-17
|24
BBC Scotland attempts to answer the questions surrounding Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine.
Eve Muirhead has not decided on her curling future after achieving the "dream" of gold at last month's Winter Olympics.
BBC Scotland looks at Ross County's resurgence under Malky Mackay and going from relegation candidates to European hopefuls.
Josh Taylor's status as world champion remains 'undisputed' in name alone, but Tom English asks what is next for the Scot?
Scottish Cup quarter-finals involving Heart of Midlothian, Hibernian, Motherwell and St Mirren will be broadcast live on BBC television.
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland