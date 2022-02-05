Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|21
|15
|4
|2
|46
|21
|25
|49
|2
|Forfar
|22
|11
|6
|5
|42
|26
|16
|39
|3
|Annan Athletic
|22
|11
|5
|6
|38
|26
|12
|38
|4
|Edinburgh City
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|33
|-4
|30
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|22
|8
|5
|9
|32
|36
|-4
|29
|6
|Stranraer
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|38
|-7
|27
|7
|Stirling
|22
|7
|5
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|26
|8
|Elgin
|22
|6
|7
|9
|23
|30
|-7
|25
|9
|Albion
|21
|6
|4
|11
|25
|35
|-10
|22
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|22
|4
|4
|14
|15
|33
|-18
|16