Frank Lampard: Everton appoint ex-Chelsea manager to replace Rafael Benitez

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

It is Lampard's first job since he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago with Thomas Tuchel taking his role.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton," said Lampard.

"I'm very hungry to get started."

Lampard's first match in charge will be Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

His first signing at Everton is expected to be Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is set to join the Toffees on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City player Lampard, who won 106 caps for England, is tasked with keeping Everton in the top-flight as the club are 16th and just four points above the relegation zone.

Lampard said he felt the "passion and ambition" of owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the Everton board in talks over the role.

"I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," he added.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club - that will be hugely important.

"As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

"Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 13:50

    Lampard better work miracles in the next few hours if he is to improve Everton's squad in any meaningful way.

  • Comment posted by Baldrick, today at 13:50

    Lets just hope he doesn't take up where he left off. I like Frank

  • Comment posted by Mr Pink, today at 13:50

    Have they checked Frank's handwriting, to see if it has any similarities to that well timed graffiti outside Goodison Park?

  • Comment posted by Toffee2, today at 13:50

    A really positive appointment. Hopefully Tim Cahill to follow as DF and Dunc as U-23 coach UTFT

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 13:49

    Norwich board thought Dean Smith was a better option - Lampard's Everton (Get used to it!) has a 3 point head start on us ... let's see where this goes!

    Still think Ferguson should've been given a go till the end of the season and that Frank doesn't have the advantage of Jody Morris knowing the Toffee's youth setup like he did during his Chelsea time

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 13:49

    From this day forward they were known as Lampard's Everton, until Frank got sacked a couple months later.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 13:48

    Sack Rafa, hire Lampard.

    Ok good luck in the championship 👍

  • Comment posted by Wobbly Steve, today at 13:48

    It would appear that there isn't a manager still drawing breath that is good enough for the Toffees - which is a problem for them and a result for the rest of the Premiership. Looks like that record of being in the top flight could come to an end this season - and who's fault will that be, cos it won't be the fans of course.

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 13:48

    Hope it works out, fed up with us appointing has beens

  • Comment posted by oboe, today at 13:48

    Day 1...the fans will be on your side until tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Diddy, today at 13:47

    Probably about as neutral an appointment as could be made. Not bad, but not great either, can't see anything other than mid table for the foreseeable future for Everton.

  • Comment posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 13:47

    I have always held Everton in high regard since the Moyes days. But come on guys. Was the treatment of Benitez mature? Fair? He had my sympathy at the end, the abuse he did not deserve. I hope the Lampard appointment does not prove to be karma at work because if he cannot keep his beloved and cherished Chelsea in the game, then you have no hope of staying up when Everton is just a job for him

    • Reply posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 13:49

      Toffeessupporter replied:
      Bad appointment in the first place. He stuck with players who were useless. Chairman was fixated on the celeb manager, or the so called pretty boy football types. Lampard hopefully will break that mould.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 13:47

    Good luck Frank

  • Comment posted by manclad, today at 13:47

    Good luck to him. Several managers with varying experience have come and gone through Goodison in the last 5 years. Will be interesting to see if he can succeed where others have failed.

  • Comment posted by On yer bike, today at 13:47

    So much hatred on here, obviously 'fans' of other clubs trolling as usual. Sad.

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 13:47

    Well at 43 he’s no longer a “younger” manager, plenty of younger European managers are leading top teams.
    Solid performance at Derby, a good but impossible job at Chelsea, but I struggle to see him being successful at Everton.
    Appointment at the end of the transfer window means very little time to make an impact .
    I wish him all the luck, but they’ll be top contenders for championship football

  • Comment posted by M_tt, today at 13:47

    Give the man a chance. Hopefully Everton can come back stronger.

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 13:46

    im surprised lampard as joined a club who has fans who are racist

    • Reply posted by someonetoldme, today at 13:49

      someonetoldme replied:
      Well he was at chelski long enough ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,(Milwall= Chelski lite)

  • Comment posted by St Tomid, today at 13:46

    There are six teams who have competed in every season of the Premier League since it began in 1992. Who will be next? Could be Everton's year. Nobody is too big to go down. They are in a perilous position and I don't think Frank Lampard is better than Rafa Benitez. Then again, maybe these players will be willing to show up for Frank. We'll see.

  • Comment posted by waste of licence fee, today at 13:46

    Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half month deal.

    Corrected the headline for you there.

