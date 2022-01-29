Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen's home match is one of two SPFL games called off

Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone and the Championship match between Arbroath and Partick Thistle have been postponed.

The SPFL say the game at Pittodrie has been called off because of "stadium safety issues" while the Arbroath match is off due to "high winds".

Weather warnings have been issued across Scotland.

There are 18 other SPFL fixtures scheduled for Saturday, including Ross County v Rangers at 12:30.

Four Premiership games games kick off at 15:00: Celtic v Dundee United, Dundee v St Mirren, Hearts v Motherwell and Hibernian v Livingston.

In the second tier, Hamilton v Ayr, Kilmarnock v Inverness and Queen of the South v Dunfermline are also at 15:00, along with full cards in Leagues 1 and 2.