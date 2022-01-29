Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Bridgend-born defender Brandon Cooper arrives at the County Ground on loan from boyhood club Swansea

Swindon Town have signed centre-back Brandon Cooper on loan from Swansea City for the rest of the season.

Cooper has been with the Swans since the age of six and has represented Wales at Under-21 level.

The 22-year-old has English Football League experience from a previous loan spell at Newport County.

"We're delighted to get Brandon with the group. He comes with great pedigree," said Swindon director of football, Ben Chorley.

"He's vocal, leads, and comes from a club that has a very similar style and structure to their play," he added.

Cooper recently signed a contract with Swansea through to 2024 and his move is expected to open the door for Manchester City defender Finley Burns to join the Championship club on loan.

