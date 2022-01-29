Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers' run of seven straight Scottish League 1 wins came to an end as the leaders were held to a 2-2 draw away to second-bottom Dumbarton.

But Paul Hartley's side retain their seven-point advantage after Airdrieonians also drew, 1-1 away to fourth-placed Queen's Park.

Montrose move to within a point of Airdrie after beating Falkirk 2-1.

Clyde move into fifth after beating Alloa Athletic 2-1, while bottom side East Fife drew 0-0 with Peterhead.

Three of the four goals at Dumbarton Stadium came from the penalty spot.

Stuart Carswell fired the home side ahead six minutes from the break after Scott Ross fouled Ross MacLean, with Rory McAllister replying shortly after the break following a Patrick Boyle hand ball.

Connor Scully fired Cove ahead two minutes later before Carswell converted his second spot kick with five minutes remaining for Fraser Fyvie's challenge on Carlo Pignatiello.

Both goals at Hampden came within a minute of each other midway through the first half.

Charlie Fox fired Queen's Park ahead, but Scott McGill shot Airdrie level.

Montrose recovered from conceding a 34th-minute own goal after Sean Dillon tried to clear a Charlie Telfer corner that slipped through the hands of home goalkeeper Allan Fleming.

Blair Lyons fired Montrose level six minutes later and Craig Johnston put them into the lead from close range on the stroke of half-time.

Falkirk's defeat allows Clyde to move into fifth place - and to within a point of Queen's Park in the race for promotion play-off places.

Aaron Splaine shot the Cumbernauld side into a 17th-minute lead before a dramatic finish against Alloa.

Veteran striker Gregory Tade fired the Bully Wee into a 2-0 lead before Steven Boyd's stoppage-time reply.

Alloa's defeat means they are now level on points with Dumbarton and eight ahead of East Fife.