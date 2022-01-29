Last updated on .From the section Newport

League Two top scorer Dom Telford is "happy" with life at Newport County and, as the transfer deadline approaches, is staying with the club.

There has been plenty speculation over the future of his 25-year-old striker, whose two goals in the 2-1 win over Barrow took his season's league tally to 20.

Manager James Rowberry had previously said he had not received any interest for the former Plymouth Argyle player.

"I'm here and I'm happy," he said.

"Football's a rollercoaster. I've had many downs and this is one of my ups.

"I came here to play football and get minutes and I think I said in one of my interviews that I'm happy playing football and scoring goals in a great team."

Telford equalled a 38-year-old Newport record held by former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge in the win over Barrow.

He claimed his 20th goal of the season, a feat last achieved by a Newport player in the English Football League by Aldridge in the 1983-84 season.

"I try not to sit back and reflect on what I've done personally but I might do tonight," Telford added.

"For me it's just game by game, ticking them off and that's for the end of the season to look back on and hopefully a successful one.

"We've got a long way to go but that's a great honour."

Telford had missed the midweek win at Leyton Orient due to a calf injury but had made a quicker than expected recovery to face struggling Barrow.

Couunty remain third after the win and face League Two leaders Forest Green next Saturday.

"I was buzzing to get back out there," Telford said.

"We've got a special group of players so it's an honour playing with them and under a top manager and top staff.

"We need to keep focusing on ourselves and hopefully keep climbing up the table.

"It's a good three points but there's a long way to go."