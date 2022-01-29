Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Regan Charles-Cook, left, netted Ross County's second goal in their draw with Rangers

Police are investigating claims from Ross County striker Regan Charles-Cook that he was racially abused online after his side's draw with Rangers.

The 24-year-old scored for the Highlanders in Dingwall during the 3-3 stalemate.

However, he took to Twitter post-match to say "multiple messages" of abuse had been received.

Police Scotland say they are aware of the matter and are looking into it.

Charles-Cook, who is the Scottish Premiership's leading goalscorer this season, wrote on Twitter: "I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse.

"This makes us stronger and we will continue the fight against racism!"

A Ross County statement added: "We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the police and relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with."