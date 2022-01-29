Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Carl Starfelt says Celtic are a different proposition five months on from their last meeting with Rangers, as the two sides prepare to meet again on Wednesday.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes his Celtic side are "pretty even" with Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Postecoglou hopes his players are still hurting from their loss to Rangers earlier this season. (Sun) external-link

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not be fazed by his mistakes in the 3-3 draw with Ross County, says former team-mate Kris Boyd. (Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox player and manager Ally McCoist is confident Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst can handle the heat of Wednesday's trip to Celtic Park. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton describes current club captain James Tavernier as one of his "best signings" and tips the full-back to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of his contract in 2024. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers winger Jake Hastie has joined Linfield on loan for the rest of the season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Head coach Shaun Maloney says Hibernian will "definitely be working hard to try and bring a player in" before Monday's transfer deadline. (Record) external-link

Tuesday's Edinburgh derby with Hearts is "the biggest game in the world" to Hibs left-back Josh Doig. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Third-placed Hearts' 10-point lead over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership will not matter if the Tynecastle side do not beat Hibernian on Tuesday, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Sun) external-link

Hearts' Andy Halliday is "desperate" to face Hibs in front of fans, with his only previous experience of the Edinburgh derby played behind closed doors. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Cliftonville. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Defender Mikey Devlin, who is nearing a return from injury, is likely to get a contract extension until the summer at Aberdeen. (Express) external-link

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew is expected to miss Tuesday's city derby with Dundee. (Courier - subscription required) external-link