Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Defender Carl Starfelt says Celtic are a different proposition five months on from their last meeting with Rangers, as the two sides prepare to meet again on Wednesday.(Herald - subscription required)
Manager Ange Postecoglou believes his Celtic side are "pretty even" with Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Postecoglou hopes his players are still hurting from their loss to Rangers earlier this season. (Sun)
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not be fazed by his mistakes in the 3-3 draw with Ross County, says former team-mate Kris Boyd. (Sun)
Former Ibrox player and manager Ally McCoist is confident Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst can handle the heat of Wednesday's trip to Celtic Park. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton describes current club captain James Tavernier as one of his "best signings" and tips the full-back to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of his contract in 2024. (Sunday Mail)
Rangers winger Jake Hastie has joined Linfield on loan for the rest of the season. (Herald - subscription required)
Head coach Shaun Maloney says Hibernian will "definitely be working hard to try and bring a player in" before Monday's transfer deadline. (Record)
Tuesday's Edinburgh derby with Hearts is "the biggest game in the world" to Hibs left-back Josh Doig. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Third-placed Hearts' 10-point lead over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership will not matter if the Tynecastle side do not beat Hibernian on Tuesday, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Sun)
Hearts' Andy Halliday is "desperate" to face Hibs in front of fans, with his only previous experience of the Edinburgh derby played behind closed doors. (Record)
Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Cliftonville. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Defender Mikey Devlin, who is nearing a return from injury, is likely to get a contract extension until the summer at Aberdeen. (Express)
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew is expected to miss Tuesday's city derby with Dundee. (Courier - subscription required)
St Johnstone hope to sign Vancouver Whitecaps forward Theo Bair on loan for the rest of the season. (Express)