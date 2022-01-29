Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Guimaraes has scored three goals in 71 games for Lyon since signing from Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil in January 2020

Newcastle United are set to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after the two clubs agreed a deal in principle.

Reports suggest external-link the fee is 40m euros (£35m) with a further 8m (£6.7m) euros in add-ons.

The Brazilian passed a medical while on international duty in South America with the two clubs finalising details before an announcement is made.

The 24-year old will be Newcastle's third signing of the January transfer window.

The Magpies, who are third bottom in the Premier League, have brought in England full-back Kieran Trippier for £12m and signed striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m.

On Friday manager Eddie Howe said Newcastle were "close" to signing a player, taken to mean Guimaraes, and he "didn't imagine that would be the end of our interest in bringing new players" before deadline day on Monday.

On Saturday, the team returned from a training trip to Saudi Arabia and face Everton in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 8 February.

Defensive midfielder Guimaraes would add protection to a backline that has kept only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.