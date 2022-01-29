Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have signed winger Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderes for the rest of the season.

The Spanish club will pay the 26-year-old's wages and have an option to buy him in the summer.

Traore has 18 months left on his Wolves contract and no agreement has been reached on extending his deal.

BBC Sport understands Tottenham had a £15m bid for Traore rejected, although sources at the London club deny making an offer.

"Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

"However, it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

"Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama's heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.

More to follow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.