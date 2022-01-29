Papa John's Trophy: Wigan Athletic host Sutton United and Hartlepool host Rotherham in semi-finals
League One's top two, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, have been kept apart in the draw for the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy.
Leaders Rotherham face a trip to mid-table League Two side Hartlepool United in the last four.
In the other semi-final, Wigan, second in League One, will host League Two promotion chasers Sutton United in the first meeting of the two sides.
Both ties will be played in the week beginning Monday, 7 March.
The final is scheduled for Wembley on Sunday, 3 April.
Wigan, two-time winners of the competition in previous guises in 1985 and 1999, reached the last four with victory over Arsenal Under-21s on Tuesday.
Rotherham, winners in 1996, and Hartlepool both needed penalties to beat Cambridge and Charlton respectively in their quarter-finals, while Sutton, playing in their first season in the English Football League, edged past Harrogate.
