Rangers v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his Rangers debut against Hearts on Sunday following his deadline-day loan move from Juventus.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is also available after returning from international duty with Colombia, but centre-half Filip Helander and midfielders Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still sidelined.

Hearts' John Souttar, who recently made a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers this summer, could face his future employers if he shakes off the ankle injury that kept him out of Tuesday's draw with Hibernian.

Fellow centre-back Craig Halkett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while right-back Michael Smith is likely to miss out again after being troubled by back spasms.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I want to see a different mentality and intensity,

"Last season is gone and this is the season we want to be champions. We had a debrief and we were honest. It's from these moments you learn the most and it has to give us energy going into the next game."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Ibrox is a difficult venue to go to. Rangers are coming off the back of an Old Firm defeat, so it could go both ways.

"We need to believe we can go there and get a result, which I think we do. We got a draw there the last time and in periods of the game we played well. Don't get me wrong, Rangers are a very good team so you have to try to contain them."

Did you know? Rangers have dropped points in their past two games, but Hearts have beaten the Ibrox side only once in 14 top-flight games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24183350133757
2Rangers24175248212756
3Hearts24127534201443
4Motherwell249692733-633
5Hibernian2587102628-231
6Dundee Utd2586111927-830
7Aberdeen2485112829-129
8Livingston2585122432-829
9St Mirren2461172333-1029
10Ross County2568113743-626
11St Johnstone2447131328-1519
12Dundee2446141941-2218
View full Scottish Premiership table

