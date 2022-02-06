Africa Cup of Nations - Final
SenegalSenegal0EgyptEgypt0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Egypt

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 20Sarr
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 6Mendy
  • 18Sarr
  • 5Gueye
  • 10Mané
  • 19Diédhiou

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 9Dia
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 13Lopy
  • 15Dieng
  • 17Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 15Hamdi
  • 13Mohamed
  • 17Elneny
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 4El Soleya
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC