First Half begins.
SenegalSenegal0EgyptEgypt0
Last updated on .From the section African
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-3
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Guinea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Malawi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Sierra Leone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|4
|Algeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Gambia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Mauritania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Russell Kane and guests judge whether the sensational pop artist should now be known as evil or genius...
Follow Team GB freestylers from Sheffield to the mountains of Beijing
Find out what it's really like to live in Dubai, an ultra-modern tax haven for the super-rich