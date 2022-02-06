Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Berger
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 25Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 14Kirby
- 19James
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
- 31Claypole
- 35Thompson
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 30Mace
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 10Stanway
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 17Losada
- 18White
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a cross.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessica Carter with a cross.
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.