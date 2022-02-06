Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Follow live text commentary of Everton's WSL game against Reading
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 5Björn
- 6George
- 3TurnerBooked at 8mins
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 11Emslie
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
- 19Anvegård
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
- 31Weir
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 51Troelsgaard
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 10Dowie
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 14Cooper
- 21Stewart
- 23Rowe
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 39Thomann
- 40Joslyn
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Leonie Maier.
Attempt missed. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham.
Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Booking
Danielle Turner (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 1, Reading Women 0. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claire Emslie following a corner.
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.
Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegård.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.