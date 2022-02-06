The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Reading WomenReading Women0

Women's Super League: Everton v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow live text commentary of Everton's WSL game against Reading

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 5Björn
  • 6George
  • 3TurnerBooked at 8mins
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 11Emslie
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan
  • 19Anvegård

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson
  • 31Weir

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 14Cooper
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 39Thomann
  • 40Joslyn
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Leonie Maier.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  8. Booking

    Danielle Turner (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  10. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Reading Women 0. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claire Emslie following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sanne Troelsgaard.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anna Anvegård.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126151515019
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women135171318-516
9Everton Women124261019-914
10Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
View full The FA Women's Super League table

