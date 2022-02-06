Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Follow live text commentary of Tottenham's WSL game against Brighton
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 13Ale
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 3Zadorsky
- 21Clemaron
- 12Percival
- 14Addison
- 17Simon
- 10Williams
- 24Summanen
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 23Ayane
- 29Neville
- 44Lane
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20WilliamsBooked at 23mins
- 17Kullberg
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 8Connolly
- 2Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 16Brazil
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 7Whelan
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip.
Post update
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.