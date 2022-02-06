The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Women's Super League: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow live text commentary of Tottenham's WSL game against Brighton

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 21Clemaron
  • 12Percival
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
  • 10Williams
  • 24Summanen

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 23Ayane
  • 29Neville
  • 44Lane

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20WilliamsBooked at 23mins
  • 17Kullberg
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 7Whelan
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Booking

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  4. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip.

  9. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331411324
5Man City Women136252920920
6Reading Women126151515019
7West Ham Women124531614217
8Brighton Women145181319-616
9Everton Women124261019-914
10Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
11Leicester City Women142111726-197
12B'ham City Women141211834-265
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport