The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2

Aston Villa Women v West Ham United Women

Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 20Scott
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 15Parker
  • 12Longhurst
  • 8Snerle
  • 4StringerBooked at 36mins
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 10Svitková
  • 7EvansSubstituted forFilisat 45'minutes
  • 9WalkerBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 2. Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Lisa Evans.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 1. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Aston Villa Women. Ramona Petzelberger draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Booking

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women139313482630
2Chelsea Women129123062428
3Man Utd Women1374228141425
4Tottenham Women137331711624
5Reading Women127141715222
6Man City Women136252920920
7West Ham Women135531815320
8Brighton Women145181322-916
9Aston Villa Women13418928-1913
10Everton Women123271021-1111
11Leicester City Women143011927-189
12B'ham City Women141112936-274
View full The FA Women's Super League table

